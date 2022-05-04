Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 575,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EGBN traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

