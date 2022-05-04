eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.