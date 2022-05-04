Emercoin (EMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,461.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $7,461.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048195 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,232,707 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

