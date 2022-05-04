Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,804. Endava has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Endava by 102.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 80,847 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 495.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

