Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$21.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

