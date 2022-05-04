Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.
ELEZF stock remained flat at $$21.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
