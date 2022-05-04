Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.95

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.95 and traded as low as $27.85. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

