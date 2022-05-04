EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 3,876,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 615.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

