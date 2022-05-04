EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

