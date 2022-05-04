Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EPHYW traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.33. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.25 and a 1-year high of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

