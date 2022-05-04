Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

