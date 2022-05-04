Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

