Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.12 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.