Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

