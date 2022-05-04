Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

