Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.

ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETTYF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

