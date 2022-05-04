Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.05 to $7.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.33 and a 200-day moving average of $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

