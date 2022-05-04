EUNO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $185.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00278489 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,527,675,848 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.