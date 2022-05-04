Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.42 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 9,032,281 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

