Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 520 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 281,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059,235. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

