Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $22.87 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,870,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $107.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.