Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 7,798 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,384. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,516,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

