Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311,203 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 24.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 44.91% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $761,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,222. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

