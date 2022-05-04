Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $109,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,884,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.