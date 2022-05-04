eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.61. eXp World shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 11,986 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,545,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.