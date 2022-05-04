Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $8.13 on Wednesday, reaching $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.00. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

