Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 8.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.24. 51,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,890,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Fastly by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 151,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 181.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

