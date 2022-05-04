Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

FENC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70). Sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.