Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $301,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 132,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

