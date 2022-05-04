Financial Review: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 6.41% 14.13% 11.48% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.78 $4.15 million $0.75 7.59 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.18%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.