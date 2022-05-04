First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

CI stock opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

