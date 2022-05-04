First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.72

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

