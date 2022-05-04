First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 594,148 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $37.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

