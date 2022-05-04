Formula One Group (FWONK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK):

4/25/2022 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

4/25/2022 – Formula One Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Formula One Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00.

4/19/2022 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Formula One Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

FWONK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. 19,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

