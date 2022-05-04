Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.36

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 20794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

