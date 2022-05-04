Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $11.42 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $457,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 10,700,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

