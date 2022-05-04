Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. 164,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.11 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

