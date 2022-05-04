Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NYSE HIG traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 101,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.