FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.45. 14,285 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.