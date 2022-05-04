FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Issued By William Blair

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CBIZ in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
CBZ opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CBIZ (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
