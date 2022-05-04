FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Lifted by William Blair

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ROL opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

