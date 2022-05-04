FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Decreased by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.38.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$69.40 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The firm has a market cap of C$68.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.31.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.71%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.