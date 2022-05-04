Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 138201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

GAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.