Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Lifted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. 3,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,739. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

