GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.0 days.

GEAGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.32) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEAGF remained flat at $$39.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

