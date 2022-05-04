GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.0 days.

GEAGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.32) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEAGF remained flat at $$39.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

