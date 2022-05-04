Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.