Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $631.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.75. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.00 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

