Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 3,728.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

