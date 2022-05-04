Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

