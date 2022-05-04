Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 650,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.43. Glatfelter has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,792,000 after buying an additional 206,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after buying an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

