Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.46

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 37176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

